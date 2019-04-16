× Hundreds of oxycodone pills found in Scottsboro home; 2 charged

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Police arrested two people for drug trafficking after they said they found thousands of dollars in oxycodone pills in their home.

Sarah Rita Sanders, 61, and David Prince Sanders, 44, were charged with drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia possession earlier this month.

Scottsboro police said they were investigating oxycodone theft from a local business on April 5, and their investigation led them to a home in the 400 block of Jeffery Road.

Investigators said they found more than 700 oxycodone pills in the home, with a street value of more than $21,000.

Sarah and David Sanders have been released from the Jackson County Jail on bond.