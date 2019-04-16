Help this family achieve the ’50 State Challenge’ and fight for the health of all moms and babies!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Each year in Alabama, 534 babies die before their first birthday. A Huntsville family who once experienced such a loss is raising money to create awareness to fight for the health of mothers and babies. They have two weeks to achieve their goals and maybe you can help!

For seven years the Lilienthal family has been honoring the life of their late son and brother, Will, who died just days after he was born.

Every year Morris, his wife Shannon, and their 8-year-old son Wyatt walk for Will and millions of babies like him- in the March of Dimes.

“We started Team Will as a family team in honor of our late son who passed away as an infant," Lilienthal said.

Throughout the years Team Will has gained supporters near and far.

“Through friends, family, and complete strangers through the power of social media," he said.

This year Team Will has new goals, and is approaching fundraising in a way that anyone....anywhere across the country...can participate.

“We wanted to see if we could get a donation from all 50 states!"

It’s a tall order, but the "50 States Challenge" is one this family has high hopes of achieving.

So far they have donations from 30 states and have raised over $7,500. They will take any sized donation for the challenge.

“Big or small we’ll take them all," Lilienthal said.

If you would like to support Team Will, click here to donate:

A note from Team Will:

We’d ask that anyone that sees this story and wants to support Team Will and the March of Dimes can do so by donating to Team Will and reaching out to friends and family by tagging them on social media to help us reach our goal of receiving a donation from all 50 states!

States Needed:

1. Alaska

2. Hawaii

3. Louisiana

4. Oklahoma

5. New Mexico

6. Nebraska

7. Wyoming

8. North Dakota

9. South Dakota

10. Minnesota

11. Wisconsin

12. Michigan

13. West Virginia

14. Pennsylvania

15. New Hampshire

16. Vermont

17. Maine

18. Indiana

19. Maryland

20. Rhode Island