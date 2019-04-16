Four arrested after Fort Payne police officers assaulted

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Four people were arrested and charged with assaulting officers in Fort Payne Saturday, April 6.

According to Fort Payne Police, officers were attempting to serve a warrant at Deerfield Apartments.

Officers said they were trying to arrest Jeffery Delane Watts, 45, when several of Watts’s family members attempted to interfere by assaulting officers on the scene.

In addition to arresting Watts, police also arrested James Michael Lewis, 26, and Richard Edward McDaniel, 24, at the apartment and later obtained warrants to arrest Courtney Lashay Clark, 24, who was tased and taken to the hospital after officers discovered she was pregnant.

In addition to the warrant, investigators said Watts was also charged with resisting arrest, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis and McDaniel were charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.