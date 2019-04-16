Discussion at AAMU for Black Maternal Health Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Black Maternal Health Week takes place every year from April 11 –17. The week aims to raise awareness about the maternal health issues Black women face.

The Black Mamas Matter Alliance founded the initiative. In support of the week, local Black birth workers, including doulas and lactation consultants, will gather for free maternal health-focused events highlighting and addressing the urgent challenges Black women encounter before, during and after pregnancy. The events will feature discussions, Q&A sessions, demonstrations and giveaways.

The next discussion takes place on Tuesday, April 16 at Alabama A&M in Carter Hall from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The annual initiative will wrap up Wednesday, April 17 with an event at the Huntsville Madison Public Library. That event starts at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Black Mamas Matter Alliance or about Black Maternal Health Week, visit their website at blackmamasmatter.org