× Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies recalled over ‘unexpected’ ingredient

The manufacturer of Chewy Chips Ahoy says it is recalling some of its cookies after an “unexpected solidified ingredient” was found in them.

Mondelez Global LLC said there had been reports of “potential adverse health effects” caused by the affected cookies.

Hey @ChipsAhoy I keep finding these hard rubber-like bits of white in my chewy cookies, something up over there? pic.twitter.com/n1Lcymen7L — jx2psition (@Jux2position) April 13, 2019

The voluntary recall is for Chewy Chips Ahoy 13-ounce packages with the retail UPC “0 44000 03223 4,” and best-by dates of Sept. 7, 8, 14 and 15. They were sold nationwide. Customers who have the cookies should not eat them, the company said.

Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171.