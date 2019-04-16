An Early Look At Thursday’s Storms

We are definitely in the middle of the severe weather season in the Tennessee Valley. There were two confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night into Sunday morning across west Alabama. The next round of strong to severe storms arrive late Thursday into early Friday. There are still mainly questions on the intensity of the storms headed our way by then. Here is what we know now:

The entire Tennessee Valley is under a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe thunderstorms on Thursday, April 19. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will likely form on Thursday afternoon across Mississippi then move into northwest Alabama around sunset. Like last time, a tornado watch could be issued for all or part of the WHNT News 19 in viewing audience sometime during the afternoon Thursday. Don’t be surprised if your Live Alert 19 app and/or your NOAA Weather Radio goes off then.

Here is a look the guidance for Thursday:

Storms enter northwest Alabama around 6pm-7pm. These could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and a possible tornado.

Storms continue eastward through the night bringing more gusty winds, hail, and a possible tornado. This is 10pm. That line moves eastward over Sand Mountain and DeKalb County closer to midnight. That is the 6pm to midnight window we are thinking right now. There could still leftover heavy rain and thunderstorms behind the main line. Again, it’s early and this is what we are thinking as of Tuesday morning. We will be clear of severe thunderstorms Friday into the Easter weekend. Check back for updates!

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion