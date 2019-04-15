× Volunteers needed for Panoply

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Arts Huntsville needs your help to bring art, music and more to the heart of the Rocket City.

Nearly 1,500 volunteers are required to make Panoply possible. The festival takes place April 26-28 in Big Spring Park. Volunteers will gain free admission before or after their shift.

Volunteer shifts vary in length and are available in every area of the park. The minimum age to volunteer is 14 years old with an adult present. Volunteers 16 and 17 years of age may volunteer with permission from a parent or guardian. Click here to sign up to volunteer! Groups that would like to volunteer are asked to contact Ashley Hudson at ahudson@artshuntsville.org

Day passes are available for purchase in advance or at the gate for $10. Weekend passes are only available in advance for $18. Children 12 and under are free. For more information about Panopoly, visit artshuntsville.org