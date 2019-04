× Tennessee hunter takes 20-pound turkey

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – A hunter took the “turkey of a lifetime” over the weekend.

According to a tweet from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Cameron Bond took a 20-pound turkey over the weekend.

WHOA! TURKEY OF A LIFETIME!

Cameron Bond of Warren Co, took a leucistic gobbler in Rutherford Co.

Leucism is a loss of pigmentation.

Bond's bird weighed 20#. It's beard measured 9 1/2" beard it's spurs .75". #tnwildlife

Find turkey hunting regulations https://t.co/skq0zGyqEc pic.twitter.com/9r2nupjXbL — TWRA (@tnwildlife) April 13, 2019

The agency added the bird was leucistic, which means it lost its pigmentation.

The turkey’s beard measured 9.5 inches long and its spurs (the claw on the back of the leg) measured 0.75 inches.