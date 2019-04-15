Star basketball recruit delays commitment announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the top unclaimed recruits in the nation was set to announce his college basketball commitment this Saturday, but it looks like we'll have to wait a little longer.

Mountain Brooks' Trendon Watford, a five star forward, has announced that since the Jordan Brand game will not be televised he will no longer announce his commitment at the game this Saturday and he'll announce a new date soon.

Watford is down to his final five schools: Duke, Memphis, Indiana, LSU and Alabama. Watford has said that Alabama has made him a priority and it would be huge if new head coach Nate Oats could add this star to the Tide's roster, but it looks like we'll have to wait and see where he chooses.