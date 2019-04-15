Sparkman High School wins World Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Sparkman High School Indoor Percussion Ensemble won a World Championship over the weekend.

They competed in Dayton, Ohio over the weekend at the Winter Guard International competition. WGI is a governing body for visual performing arts competitions, including color guard (known as winter guard), percussion ensembles, and small marching bands (known as winds).

The ensemble won the gold medal in the Percussion Scholastic Open Division of WGI with a 96.2 score.

Dressed in icy blue and black costumes, with frosty hair to match, the show "For Now I am Winter" displayed the wonder of the winter season.

The Sparkman High School Director of Percussion, Jack Albert, says they had a "winning mindset" since last year.

"The cool thing is... back in June, we started a gold medal mindset with this bracelet," says Albert, showing a yellow bracelet on his wrist. "And we had no expectations to win a gold medal...but it's kind of our mindset we live and rehearse by. "

Sparkman High School posted a photo of the ensemble with the winning banner on Facebook saying, "We are Sparkman!"

This is the second time the Indoor Percussion Ensemble won a WGI PSO World Championship.