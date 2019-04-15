Skyline girls basketball recognized for making it to the championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Jackson County Commission Chairman recognized the Skyline High School girls basketball team for making it to the 2019 Class 1A State Championships on Friday.

Chairman Tim Guffey met with the team and presented the Lady Vikings with certificates and recognition from the Jackson County Commission.

Skyline fell to Phillips 71-63 in the Championship game but head coach Ronnie McCarver said this season is still one to be proud of.

"I was gonna be happy either way we had a great season," said McCarver after the game in February. "Won 29 games, played in a State Championship game, plenty of coaches would love to be in this situation and I couldn't ask for a better group of girls. They do everything I tell them to do and they lived a rough life for a while but I'm really excited for them and the community."

Chairman Guffey will also recognize players from Pisgah High School this week.