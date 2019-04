A search is underway in Escambia County, Florida for a missing 15-year-old teen and her two-month-old son.

Deputies say Mykala Legg was last seen early Sunday morning and her 2-month-old son, Tyauvion Morris, was with her.

Legg left a house on the 6000 block of Flaxman Street, according to officials.

If you have any information on either of their whereabouts call the Escambia County Florida sheriff’s office at (850) 436-9620.