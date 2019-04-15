Missing Madison County man found dead in Jackson County

Posted 7:54 am, April 15, 2019, by

(Photo: Getty Images)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Friday, authorities identified a body found at Stephens Gap Cave.

Authorities said Juan Gerardo Cruces, 25, was reported missing Friday afternoon after he didn’t return home from a Thursday trip to the cave.

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips told WHNT News 19 the Sheriff’s Office, Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue Squad and Limrock Volunteer Fire Department began searching the cave around 2:30 p.m. Friday and found Cruces’s vehicle in the area.

Phillips said the Huntsville Cave Rescue unit was called in to search the cave itself and found Cruces’s body around 7:45 p.m.

“It appears, his death was caused by a fall,” he stated.

Cruces’s body was removed from the cave after 11 p.m. No autopsy will be performed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.