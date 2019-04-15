Local Huntsville business plans to open new building after 2017 fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A few years ago, the local, family-owned business, Allied Digital Printing, faced devastation. But despite losing everything, the owners are planning to open an even bigger building soon.

The local business had been in Huntsville for nearly 50 years but in October of 2017, the company had an electrical fire where they lost everything.

That didn't stop them, though. They continued to serve their customers.

"In two days, we were up and running again," says co-owner Victor Burruss. "We had storage pods out back. We had internet and phone so we basically had a drive-thru service."

And now, with their 50th anniversary approaching Allied Digital Printing is opening a brand new building where the original one once stood.

The floors in the building are actually the original. It gives the shop character and reminds them of the journey they were on to get them to where they are now.

Burruss says his Allied team members kept their heads up through it all, proving that even the hardest times can be a blessing. "We've got a brand new building, all new equipment and we have equipment that we didn't have before."

He adds none of this would possible without the community's support. "If it weren't for the customers, we wouldn't be here, local can survive."

The move into the new building will be in two stages. First, from the Governors Drive location in just a few weeks. And then, from the University Drive location in May.

The owners hope to open their new building to the public by June 1, 2019.

