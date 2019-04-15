Limestone county man offering $500 reward to find person who shot his cattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE, Ala - A Limestone County man's cows were shot and killed and now he is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Wendell Powers says two of his cows were shot dead in his pasture last week. His pasture is land he leases the corner of Zehner and Evans Road. He says he is out quite a bit of money because of this. One cow was registered as a Beefmaster, valued at $2,500. The other was an Angus. He says she and her calf could have sold for $1,400.

He took to Facebook to get the word out about his reward for information.

"I got a friend in Lester. He had one cow killed by a hunter on his property and a lot of times it's hard to find out who done anything. So, I offered a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest," Wendell Powers said.

Wendell says he is worried if the person is at large, this could happen to someone else.

"Oh yeah, if they're out there, they'll do mine or do somebody else's. Killing that way it's just, you know it's cruelty to animals," he said.

Wendell says at this time he does have a few leads.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating this as a possible shooting at this point since investigators did not get to see the animals before they were buried. A representative from the sheriff's office says they don't get many reports of people shooting and killing animals this way.