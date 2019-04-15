× Kohl’s now offers 15% discount during ‘Military Mondays’

Kohl’s now offers a military discount.

A release posted to the retailer’s website says the company has introduced Military Mondays, which is a, in-store discount of 15% on Mondays. The discount is available to Active and former military personnel, veterans and their families.

A valid Military ID, Military Dependent ID or Veteran ID is required at time of purchase.

“Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Kohl’s VP Doug Arnoldi in a statement on the website. “We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much.”