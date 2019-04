× Inmate escapes from Decatur work release center

DECATUR, Ala. – An inmate has escaped from the North Alabama Community Based Facility.

Authorities said Billy Harold Anderson III escaped around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday.

He is white, 5′ 11,” with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his body as well.

Anyone with information about Anderson’s location is asked to contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.