Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019 induction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Nine men and three women have been inducted into the 2019 class of the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame as the 27th class of the hall of fame.

The 12 new members showcase a broad spectrum of the local sports we have here in the Huntsville area, featuring nine sports from football to wrestling to track and field.

This year's inductees are Linda Burgess, Randy Bunn, Chris George, John Kirk, David Moon, Teresa Lewis Orcutt, Horace Rice, Adolph Scissum, Tracy Valenzuela, Johnny Walker, Barry Williamson, and Richard Wilson.

This group of athletes shows just a small amount of the incredible talent we have here in our area.

"This is special it's an honor and I'm humbled to be selected and inducted with a great group of athletes we'll see tonight and this is a special place, I think if you look at the inductees in the back of the program there are some very famous names that are gracing those pages and just to be a part of that is an honor itself and the Tennessee Valley Huntsville Madison County there's a lot of special athletes here," said Chris George, one of the 12 inductees.