Hearing on fate of Decatur doctor’s medical license put on hold

DECATUR, Ala. -- A hearing to determine whether the state medical licensing board would strip a Decatur doctor of his medical license has once again been put on hold.

Dr. Michael Dick's medical license has been suspended since October, following his conviction on a harassment charge in Decatur city court. An Alabama Board of Medical Examiners investigation led to a recommendation that his license be permanently suspended.

A hearing was held in March, but it wasn't finished. The hearing was set to resume Tuesday, April 16, but the Medical Licensure Commission agreed Monday to stay the proceeding. This is the second stay Dr. Dick has been granted in the past week.

A lawsuit filed against him by at least a dozen former patients was also stayed.

Dick told the civil court that the 5th amendment prohibits the civil case from moving forward at this time.

Attorney Mark McDaniel said 5th Amendment arguments are commonly made and usually granted.

"The 5th amendment says a person cannot be compelled to be a witness against themselves in a criminal case. The 5th amendment would apply there also in a civil case," McDaniel said.

Dick is facing a felony sex abuse charge, along with harassment charges brought by three former patients. Under the 5th amendment, the lawsuit against him would be on hold, until the criminal cases are resolved.

It's not clear if the medical license proceeding will follow the same schedule. Dr. Dick is due to be arraigned on the sex abuse charge next month. He is facing an August trial on three harassment charges.

His medical license remains suspended.