Great Smoky Mountains hosting volunteer work days

Posted 5:43 am, April 15, 2019, by

Landscape view of Great Smoky Mountains from overlook with yellow wildflowers in the foreground

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting volunteer work days in April to prepare popular trails for the busy summer season.

The park says volunteers are needed to help clear debris from trails and repair eroded trail sections. By working alongside experienced park staff, volunteers will also have the opportunity to learn more about the park and the trails program.

Workdays will be held on April 19th in Tennessee and April 20th and 22nd in North Carolina.

Volunteers may register or find out more information by contacting Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe at 828-497-1949 or adam_monroe@nps.gov.

Other volunteer opportunities are available year-round and are listed on the Smokies website .

