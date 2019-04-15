Grab your sneakers and march for healthy babies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Hundreds of walkers, donors, and volunteers accepted the challenge to fight for healthy babies, will you?

March for Babies is a walk to fight for the health of all moms and babies.  Nearly 1,000 individuals will come together at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th at HudsonAlpha to walk a mile.

March of Dimes highlights the strength of families affected by premature birth, birth defects and the loss of a child. March of Dimes cannot achieve its mission without participants.

Their goal is is to raise a total of $300,000 for a healthier future for babies.

Festival Schedule:

  • 8:00 a.m. Festival Area & Donation Turn-in
  • 8:30 a.m. Opening Ceremonies start
  • 9:00 a.m. March & Run for Babies begins. Followed by the Superhero Sprint for kids (ages 1-10). The Superhero Sprint is a kids “fun run” that is implemented at March for Babies walk sites, and puts the March of Dimes “mission in motion.”
  • TBH- Award ceremony and festivities
  • 11:30 a.m.  Festival close

Every year, the organization honors a family who has experienced heartache involving babies. This year’s March for Babies Ambassador Family is the Zewe Family – Kyra, Adam, Luke, and Noah Zewe.

For more information about the Zewe Family, visit the March For Babies website.

