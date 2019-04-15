Girls Inc. of Huntsville hosting fundraiser to provide girls with summer camp tuition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In less than six weeks, school will be out for summer. At Girls Inc., though, there is no “break” from helping girls grow up strong, smart and bold.

Girls Inc. will once again host a summer camp. The community is invited to support the effort through the Invest in a Camper Breakfast. The money raised will provide scholarships for more girls to attend the camp.

The “Invest In A Camper” Breakfast is Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 7:00am – 8:00am at the Richard Showers Center. The center is located on 4600 Blue Spring Road in Huntsville. The breakfast will take place in the Community Room.

For more information on attending, call (256) 851-9911 or visit Girlsinc-huntsville.com