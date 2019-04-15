Former WHNT News 19 anchor Bill Markham dies

Our hearts are heavy here at WHNT News 19. We learned this morning that one of our former co-workers passed away. Bill Markham, who was from Huntsville, died from ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Bill worked at several television stations during his long career. He anchored the 6 and 10 o’clock newscasts with Cindy Sexton at WHNT from 1981 to 1983. Bill went to work in Chattanooga. Cindy later teamed up with him again there. Bill and his wife moved to Florida after he retired several years ago. He came home to the Tennessee Valley to fight his disease.

Bill stopped by the television station in July of 2017 just to say hello to some of us who worked with him years ago. We laughed and shared stories about the time we shared together as part of the news team years ago. We’ll miss him and would like to extend our deepest sympathy to his wife and family. Bill was 71.