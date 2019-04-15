× EF-1 tornado hits neighborhood in Colbert County, cleanup continues

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Storm debris clean-up continued Monday afternoon in Colbert County after high winds wreaked havoc on a neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Tree crews and roofers have been in the Aycock Heights subdivision for two days. They’re helping the residents clean up what they can. One man in particular, though has several weeks worth of work ahead of him.

“From the building, it looks like it exploded, and then of course I get all the debris off of it,” says Tommy Sockwell. He’s lived in the neighborhood for more than 10 years.

He says storms usually miss his neighborhood, but not Sunday morning. “I seemed to have caught the most of it,” says Sockwell. “There’s pieces of the fence that I really don’t know where they are out here. They’re gone.”

Sockwell was asleep as the storm approached. He said he didn’t realize anything was going on until he heard a loud thud outside. “You probably don’t want me to say what I thought. But anyway, it was one of them oh really, this is going on. So, I really had no, I really didn’t know there was any kind of warning.”

A trampoline ended up in the pool, along with pieces of fence from neighbors. Sockwell’s garage also saw some major damage.

To give you an idea of how strong the winds were, two different 2x4s shot through the wall. “Something caused this. I mean, it had to be some strong winds or something. There had to be some rotations for the garage doors to be bent up like they are, you know.”

The only other significant damage to his home, was the roof.

Storm Survey

Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service toured Aycock Heights and other areas here to determine the strength of the storm.

They’re saying an EF-1 struck the neighborhood early Sunday morning. That means the tornado had winds of 100 miles-per-hour.

Numerous trees were toppled in the neighborhood, and several out-buildings were damaged. Several roofs also saw some damage.

“There is security video that one of the neighbors has, and you see the wind just rapidly change and the whole video is only 15-seconds long,” says Michelle Amin, a surveyor with the National Weather Service. “So, it was very quick whenever these things come through. It’s definitely imperative that people take shelter whenever we do issue these tornado warnings.”

The National Weather Service has also classified a Franklin County storm as an EF-1 tornado. That tornado moved through the Pogo community.