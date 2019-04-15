Easter Egg Hunts aren’t just for kids anymore

Posted 8:57 am, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59AM, April 15, 2019

MADISON, Ala. –  Get ‘eggcited’ for an adult Easter egg hunt in Madison.

Insanity Complex, Madison Parks and Recreation, and Mangia are taking a crack at hosting their first-ever adult egg hunt. This event will be on Saturday, April 20th at the outdoor complex at Insanity Complex. The festivities kick off at 6:00 p.m. and last until 11:00 p.m.

This ‘eggcellent’ event is complete with catering by Mangia and an onsite bar. Prizes will be available to win and attendees are encouraged to bring friends.

The hunt is 21+ only and tickets are available in advance online or at the door.

Tickets: 

$10 online

$12 day of the event

 This event is BYOB: Bring Your Own Basket. 

