City Council passes sales tax increase in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Guntersville City Council passed a one-cent sales tax increase Monday night. The tax will increase from eight to nine percent and will go into effect on July 1.

The money will be split equally between the city and the city schools system.

Guntersville is the last of Marshall County’s four larger cities to pass an increase. Albertville, Arab, and Boaz City Councils passed a similar increase in recent years.