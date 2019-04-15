Bob Jones baseball loses Caden Rose for rest of season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The Bob Jones baseball team will be without one of its stars for the rest of the season.

Junior shortstop and relief pitcher and Alabama baseball commit, Caden Rose, suffered a lacerated spleen after being struck by a ball while throwing in the cages this weekend.

Rose was released from the hospital this morning after spending the weekend in the ICU, and he tweeted this message thanking everyone for their support and letting everyone know that he's doing alright. Unfortunately, he won't be able to take part in any contact activities for two months.

Would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and prayed for me these past few days. Just got home from the hospital and all is well! — Caden Rose (@Caden_rose7) April 15, 2019

Rose is Bob Jones' all time leader in doubles and runs plus he's the Patriots' quarterback.