Authorities searching for missing Mississippi boy

DUCK HILL, Miss. – Authorities are searching for a missing boy from Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Dakota Elliott Kelly was reported missing Monday morning.

Dakota is black, 5’2″ tall, weighs 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing dark and light blue Kobe Bryant sneakers, white socks, gray and black Puma sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and black and gray Columbia sweatsuit jacket.

Authorities said Dakota may be accompanied by Dallas Elliott Kelly or possibly Gabriel Fleming.

Dallas Kelly is black, 6’3″ tall, weighs 240 pounds, with brown eyes and black, short hair. He was last seen wearing a red jogging suit, red hat, red sneakers, and has faded tattoos on his arms.

Authorities said they were last seen traveling west from Dakota’s home on Highway 404 toward I-55.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dakota, Dallas, or the vehicle is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 858-0019.