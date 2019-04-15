× All-Star Medical customers still waiting after store closure

MADISON, Ala. – Several people around north Alabama are still in the dark after a medical supply store abruptly closed. Former All-Star Medical customers say they’re still waiting for a straight answer.

“We needed a bed for my mother in law. She’d broken her ankle,” Elizabeth Tubbs says getting a hospital bed for her husband’s mom was no sweat. “They came out, assembled it, it was good to go. They said just to call if we didn’t need it after the first month.”

Like many All-Star customers, she and her husband were surprised to find out the stores had all went dark in February.

“I waited and waited and called both stores and nobody answered,” All Star Medical customer Stanley Oblawski said.

Every location of All-Star Medical suddenly closed two months ago after owner Phil Garmon passed away.

“We’re in limbo,” Tubbs said.

Rental customers like Tubbs say there’s no one to return the property to. And retired seniors like Oblawski say they need help getting new CPAP supplies.

“I know people, they went for a nap in the middle of the day, they didn’t wear the machine, they suffocated and died,” Oblawski said.

The situation with All-Star was discussed at a board of creditors meeting earlier this month. But an attorney tells WHNT News 19 that no representatives from All Star Medical attended that meeting to answer questions. So, it appears this matter is not likely to be resolved any time soon.

“If they aren’t interested, we’d like to donate it to a worthy agency that can use something like this,” Tubbs said.

“The sooner the better,” Oblawski said.

As of Monday, the Huntsville store on Memorial Parkway is under a tax lien from Madison County. Customers like Oblawski are being told to check with their doctors to find a new supplier.

Oblawski says he’s now waiting to get new CPAP supplies from the Madison Sleep Center, which is owned by Huntsville Hospital.

WHNT News 19 contacted the bankruptcy trustee again on Monday, but haven’t heard back as to what happens next to the stores.