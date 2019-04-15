Alabama football losing reserve QB to NCAA transfer portal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - It looks like the Alabama football team will lose another player to the NCAA transfer portal, and this one hasn't even played with the Tide yet except for one drive during the spring.

Red-shirt freshman and reserve quarterback, Layne Hatcher, has entered the transfer portal.

According to sources of our news partner AL.com, Hatcher plans to transfer to Arkansas State. The Little Rock, Arkansas native had been committed to Arkansas State until accepting a late scholarship offer from Alabama last May.

Hatcher ended the spring fifth on the Crimson Tide's quarterback depth chart; he was only in for one drive in the fourth quarter during Alabama's spring game.