Wind Advisory Issued For Sunday Afternoon; Quiet Weather Briefly Returns Monday

Severe storms moved through the Tennessee Valley early Sunday morning, but have since moved out. The rest of Sunday will simply be warm, cloudy, and very breezy; winds not associated with storms could gust up to 30-40 mph through Sunday afternoon and evening. For that reason, the National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Tennessee Valley through 9PM.

Although the severe storms have exited, rain chances are not completely done this weekend. The round of early morning storms moved through ahead of an approaching cold front, which means the front itself still has to move through Alabama. As the front pushes eastward Sunday, it could spark off a few more showers or isolated thunderstorms. Dry air will finally return and clear out the lingering rain and clouds Sunday night.

Temperature Whiplash: Behind Sunday’s cold front we’ll receive a quick blast of cooler air, which will only last for about 24 hours from Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Morning lows drop into the 40s both Monday and Tuesday; high temperatures on Monday warm into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

By Tuesday afternoon south winds return and bring us back into the 70s for highs through Thursday. Then on Thursday our next cold front arrives, brings us another round of storms, and drops us back into the 60s again by Friday afternoon.

Strong Storms On Thursday: Our next storm system moves in on Thursday. The center of the system moves to the north of Alabama, but it will still send a cold front through the Tennessee Valley which will likely be enough for another round of storms Thursday evening.

The system moving in Thursday will be well organized, and we’ll already have instability present courtesy of the southerly flow that takes over through midweek. Those factors could contribute to another risk of strong to severe storms.

It’s still too early for the finer details, but the potential for strong storms is present. Check in with the forecast over the next few days for the latest updates!