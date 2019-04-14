Two men accused of beating sick pregnant woman in Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass. – Two teens allegedly mocked and brutally attacked a pregnant woman outside a Massachusetts post office, according to WHDH.

Tyrese D. Johnson-Nurse, 19, and David D. Russell, 18, are facing charges including aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant woman and assault and battery.

Police said the woman was walking with her boyfriend when she fell ill because of her pregnancy and started vomiting on the side of the road.

Johnson-Nurse and Russell reportedly then confronted the couple and started hitting the woman – even kicking her in the stomach – while she told them she was pregnant, WHDH said.

“I hope he dies. I will kill your kid,” one of the suspects allegedly said.

Both the woman and her boyfriend were treated for injuries, WHDH reported.

Both men are due back in court in May.