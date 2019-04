Several reports of damage came in with Sunday morning’s storms. Most of the damage reported was downed trees, with the damage mostly in the Shoals, as well as Jackson, DeKalb, and Cullman Counties.

The worst of the damage was centered in Tuscumbia in Colbert County, with a garage door damaged and a camper flipped.

