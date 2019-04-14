× Possible tornado hits Troy, National Weather Service to conduct storm survey

TROY, Ala. – Sunday’s severe weather caused damage in Troy.

Our CBS affiliate reported power poles were leaning along near the Scottish Inn motel, near Montgomery Street.

Damage was also reported on North 3 Notch Street, where a metal roof blew off a building.

The city is also reporting several power outages in downtown, along Butter & Egg Road, Hunters Mountain, and part of Prospect Ridge.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham announced plans to survey Shelby County Sunday, and will dispatch teams to Southeast Tuscaloosa County, Southern Hale County, Southeast Etwoah County, and Pike County on Monday and possibly Tuesday.