Oklahoma police investigate 23-year-old disabled man hospitalized weighing 30 pounds

Oklahoma City (KFOR) — An investigation has been launched into the caretakers of a 23-year-old disabled man who checked into the hospital weighing 30 pounds.

When News 4 asked what made the family decide to take him to the hospital, the man’s grandmother replied,

“Because he got limp.”

According to police, Juanita Wooten’s grandson was admitted to OU Children’s Hospital for “severe malnutrition and having flu like symptoms.”

Police say the patient is 23 years old and is fighting for his life, weighing only 30 pounds.

His grandmother tells News 4 her grandson is about 5 feet tall.

She said she watches him every day while his mother is at work.

The 23-year-old is diagnosed with a rare neurological condition that affects muscles in the face.

Due to this disease, police say he’s unable to care for or feed himself.

Police say doctors were concerned about his body being severely underweight.

His mother told police her son was “not on any special kind of nutritional diet and hasn’t been to a doctor in 4 years.”

Lab tests reveal the patient’s “sodium levels were extremely elevated indicating he had not had adequate amounts of water” and that he “had sores on his body which is consistent with lack of mobility.”

“I did not mistreat him or abuse him,” Juanita Wooten said. “None of our part but they are acting like there is.”

Police searched the home and took 155 photographs inside and outside the residence.

It’s not clear when or if the 23-year-old will be released from the hospital.