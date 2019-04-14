× National Weather Service in Huntsville confirms a total of two tornadoes in North Alabama from Sunday morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed two tornadoes from the wave of severe storms that rolled through Alabama early Sunday morning. One tornado touched down near Pogo in Franklin County, Alabama and another shortly after hit the Aycock Heights community of Tuscumbia in Colbert County. Both were determined to be EF-1 tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has been surveying damage across northwest Alabama since Sunday morning to determine where damage was caused by tornadoes and where damage was caused by winds. One area near Pleasant Site and the Cedar Creek Reservoir in Franklin County was initially thought to be potential tornado damage, but was determined to be from sporadic straight-line winds.

The National Weather Service is still working to produce the official reports on the two confirmed tornadoes. We will update this post with the newest information once it becomes available.