National Weather Service Plans Storm Survey Sunday, Following Early Morning Storms

A wave of severe storms moved across the Tennessee Valley early Sunday morning, leaving behind damage in many communities.

As the storms moved through, several tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service between 11PM Saturday night and 3:30 Sunday morning. The NWS in Huntsville will survey damage left behind by a tornado-warned storm in Franklin County, Alabama to determine if a tornado did touch down there.

Their full statement on the planned survey is below: