Movers For Moms collects donations of essential items for women and children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Saturday, volunteers from Two Men and a Truck and Downtown Rescue Mission were at Kroger collecting donations of essential items for Movers For Moms.

Movers for Moms is a campaign to collect essential items for women and children staying in domestic abuse or homeless shelters on Mother's Day.

These simple items that many people use without a second thought daily can make a big difference to women and children staying in Owen's House.

Tonia Camardella with Downtown Rescue Mission said they use the items collected through Movers For Moms as a way to pamper the Mothers at Owen's House on Mother's Day.

"We have a little event before Mother's Day and just pamper our ladies and let them know that they are loved and that we care about them, " she explained.

Owen's House is a place where women and children can stay for just one night or up to a year if they need it.

Because of the community's support in events like Movers For Moms, Owen's House is able to keep their shelves stocked for the families staying there.

Some of the items needed include:

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Diapers

Disposable razors

Soap

Bodywash

Women's underwear & socks

Children's Underwear & socks

Unisex Socks

Having those basics allows those women to focus on their next step.

Donors can bring supplies to drop off locations across the state until Thursday, May 9th.