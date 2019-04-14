Left in Mid-Air Following the Closure of Shakalaka? Here’s What to Do

Following the unexpected closure of Huntsville’s first trampoline park, Shakalaka, consumers have contacted the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama looking for answers. Customers have been left without word on how they can be refunded for already scheduled parties, jump passes, and gift cards. Consumers are urged to contact the headquarters office of CircusTrix, the franchiser of Shakalaka, by calling 385-482-1020 or emailing trina.kinyon@circustrix.com.

BBB offers the following tips to help you toward a resolution if a business you frequent suddenly closes:

Collect receipts, proofs of purchase and any other documents such as warranties and manuals. These materials will help you prepare for your request for a resolution.

Check with the bank or credit card you used to make the purchase(s) at the now-closed company. You may be able to dispute the transaction(s) due to a failure to receive goods or services. Credit cards offer more consumer protections on purchases than debit cards do, so it’s generally better to do your shopping, particularly for big-ticket items, with a credit card.

Try to contact the company to complete the transaction or resolve the issue. Some closed companies will offer an email, website or phone number to contact for more information. Check with your BBB to see if they have information about the company. If the business has a physical address, check to see if there is a notice posted with information on where to turn for help. Also, look on the company’s website and social media presence for information.

If the company has not filed for bankruptcy, the business is still obligated to fulfill your order for goods, services or a refund. Closing a business doesn’t relieve the owner of that responsibility. While it can be a time-consuming and expensive option, a consumer may choose to take the company to court.

If you have a warranty for an item you bought at the store, investigate whether the warranty was issued by the manufacturer or by the store. If the manufacturer issued the warranty, it will most likely honor it. When a company goes out of business, its warranties and services often die with it, unless other agreements have been made.

If you have unused gift cards for a closed business, bankruptcy filings will likely determine if and how they can be used or claimed. For more on gift cards and bankruptcy, click here.

Source: Better Business Bureau of North Alabama and BBB.org

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org