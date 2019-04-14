Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg set to make 2020 Democratic run

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, is expected to make his Democratic run for president official during a rally later Sunday in the city where he launched his political career less than a decade ago.

The 37-year-old Rhodes Scholar and Afghanistan war veteran has surged from a little-known local politician to a high-profile contender in the 2020 race. He grew up in South Bend and is in his second term as mayor.

Back in January, he announced a presidential exploratory committee the first step toward an official candidacy.

Buttigieg is planning to return this week in early-voting Iowa and New Hampshire but now as a full-fledged candidate who’s being taken more seriously.

