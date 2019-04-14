Bill to do away with pistol permit requirements going through the Alabama Senate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A bill to repeal restrictions on carrying firearms, sponsored by Senator Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) is making its way through the Alabama Senate.

The bill will repeal certain restrictions on the carrying or possession of a firearm on some properties or in cars by people with or without a concealed carry permit.

Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) said Alabama wouldn’t be the first state to do this.

“Several states have taken this step for a voluntary type issuance of concealed carry permits,” said Orr.

He believes there are pros and cons to this bill. He said carrying a gun with you across the state borders could cause an issue if this bill passes. But he said this will only affect those who follow the law.

“Bad guys are not going to comply with conceal carry permits anyways, it’s only affecting law abiding citizens,” says Orr.

Resident Daniel Sturdivant told us he thinks this could make it easier for the “good guys” to get a firearm to protect others, but he feels there still needs to be some sort of government oversight.

“I think that they should also have a way to monitor us cause the way people are getting guns now it’s not going to stop. But we need to be able to protect our families,” said Sturdivant.

Senator Orr said the state Senate Judiciary Committee will have a hearing on the bill later this week.

You can click here to read the full bill.