12-year-old girl rescued from Athens creek

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens firefighters rescued a 12-year-old girl Sunday morning after she fell into a creek, according to their post on Facebook.

Athens Fire and Rescue responded to the creek behind Elmwood Apartments on Elm Street around 11:45 a.m. The girl had been playing on the bank before she fell and drifted about 40 yards when she grabbed a limb.

In the post, firefighters said the current was particularly swift today because of rain and wind. Battalion Chief Torrey Downs said the water was about five feet deep.

Downs said firefighters created a human chain to pull her to safety. The girl is said to be okay.