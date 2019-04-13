Tornado Watch Issued for North Alabama through Sunday morning

A tornado watch is in effect for north Alabama through Sunday morning. Jackson and DeKalb counties will be under the watch through 9am. This means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to generate tornadoes. A tornado watch is the time to monitor weather conditions in the event a tornado warning issued — a tornado warning means a tornado is about to form, or has already formed.

A cluster of storms that developed to our west with a strong storm has now formed a line of storms, with damaging winds possible within the line. The storms cross Alabama and Tennessee through the overnight hours leading into Sunday morning, with the severe threat falling beyond 9AM.

Behind the storms, Sunday afternoon looks mostly dry, but a few isolated showers or thunderstorms may still develop as cooler, drier air begins moving into the region.

Total rainfall through the weekend comes in around 1” to 2” in all. Another wave of storms in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame next week could add another 1” to 2” for a grand total of 3”+ in several communities in the next seven days.