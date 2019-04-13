Tornado Watch Cancelled For The Tennessee Valley Sunday Morning

Storms have now moved out of North Alabama and the tornado watch from the early morning hours has expired.

Behind the storms, Sunday afternoon looks mostly dry, although a few isolated showers or thunderstorms may still develop as cooler, drier air begins moving into the region.

A Few More Storms Sunday Afternoon: The batch of severe storms that moved through overnight into early Sunday morning developed out ahead of an approaching cold front. As the cold front finishes moving through Alabama this afternoon, it could spark off a few more storms. Storms will be weaker and more isolated than what we experience overnight, but some gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible where storms develop.

Otherwise, the rest of Sunday will simply be cloudy and breezy; temperatures will hold steady in the lower 70s through the day.

Dry air will finally blow in and push out the last of the lingering rain Sunday night. Skies will be clearing and winds will lighten late tonight through Monday morning, and then it gets cool again! Morning lows Monday will be down in the 40s under mostly clear skies by sunrise.