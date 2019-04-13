The world’s largest plane is about to fly for the first time

Posted 9:23 am, April 13, 2019, by

After years of development in the desert north of Los Angeles, a gigantic, six-engined megajet with the wingspan of an American football field has yet to answer a key question: Will it fly?

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.