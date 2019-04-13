Masters 2019: Officials to move up Sunday tee times due to weather

AUGUSTA, GA. – In a historic turn of events, the Masters has changed the tee times on Sunday, April 14th.

Play now begins at 6:30 a.m. CT on Sunday with the final threesome expected to tee off at 8:20 a.m. CT. CBS will broadcast the final round live beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT.

The 65 players in the field will be split into threesomes and sent off both tees.

The decision was based on the grim weather predicted for Sunday. Officials are not sure how the weather will impact the finish time of the tournament.

There hasn’t been a Monday finish at the Masters since 1983.

You can watch the Masters on WHNT News 19.