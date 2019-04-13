× Local church to help end homelessness through Easter service attendance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One organization in Huntsville has a big goal. They want to end homelessness throughout the entire city of Huntsville.

You can help them reach that goal, just by showing up to Essential Church in Huntsville on Easter.

The giving started three years ago when Essential Church donated $5 to Huntsville Good Samaritans Ministry for every person who showed up to their Easter services. This year, thanks to several donors, they are going to give $40 for every person who attends.

They are expecting 400 people which would mean $16,000 would be donated to the cause.

Lead Pastor Tim Milner said he developed a passion for serving the homeless in Huntsville after several homeless people began attending his church.

He added after talking with homeless members he realized while he was worried about where he was going to eat at after church, they were worried if their stuff would still be in their tent.

“I just saw this difference between them thinking is their stuff still going to be there and me thinking about the lifestyle I live on Sunday afternoon,” he explained. “I thought, ‘Man, these are my friends, we gotta do anything we can so they don’t have to go back to a tent.'”

Milner knows this event won’t end homelessness but said, “It’s a step in the right direction.”

There are three services on Easter Sunday, April 21, at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. The church meets at 1806 University Drive. For more information visit www.essentialhsv.com