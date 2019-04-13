Intersection of Nance Road and Capshaw Road closed Saturday morning due to wreck

Posted 7:17 am, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13AM, April 13, 2019

MADISON, Ala. – An intersection was closed after an 18-wheeler collided with a smaller vehicle Saturday morning.

According to a Nixle alert, the intersection of Nance Road and Capshaw Road was closed around 6:30 a.m.

The driver of the smaller vehicle was unconscious at the wreck and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Traffic was detouring through nearby parking lots at a Dollar General and church.

Authorities re-opened the intersection around 8:15 a.m.

