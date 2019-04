HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue is on the scene of an apartment fire in south Huntsville.

Huntsville fire crews got the call at 2:31 p.m. The fire is in the 3000 block of High Ridge Drive near Golf Road at Sutton Place Condos, according to report.

One person is injured, but their condition is unknown.

Officials blocked off the High Ridge Drive.

