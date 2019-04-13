Autism Society of Alabama hosting educational conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Autism Society of Alabama is hosting Huntsville's first "Unlocking the Mystery of Developmental Disorders" Conference.

It will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. at The Rock Family Worship Center, located at 3401 Holmes Avenue in Huntsville.

The conference is designed to include parents, educators and anyone else in North Alabama with a desire to learn more about developmental disabilities.

Some of the featured topics include special education law, addressing challenging behaviors, first response advocacy, compassion/fatigue, and sensory integration.

There will also be a variety of exhibitors ranging from service providers, to educational resources, to crafts, and many more. The presenters and exhibitors will be providing some of the most current, up-to-date information, as well as available resources both in and around the state of Alabama.

Online registration is available at seccoconferences.com with on-site registration open at 8 a.m. the day of the conference.

The cost is $80 per person, but groups of five or more pay $70 each.

If you register before Friday, April 19, early bird pricing is in effect. Registration is just $65 for individuals and $55 for group members.