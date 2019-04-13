Autism Society of Alabama hosting educational conference

Posted 9:44 am, April 13, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Autism Society of Alabama is hosting Huntsville's first "Unlocking the Mystery of Developmental Disorders" Conference.

It will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. at The Rock Family Worship Center, located at 3401 Holmes Avenue in Huntsville.

The conference is designed to include parents, educators and anyone else in North Alabama with a desire to learn more about developmental disabilities.

Some of the featured topics include special education law, addressing challenging behaviors, first response advocacy, compassion/fatigue, and sensory integration.

There will also be a variety of exhibitors ranging from service providers, to educational resources, to crafts, and many more. The presenters and exhibitors will be providing some of the most current, up-to-date information, as well as available resources both in and around the state of Alabama.

Online registration is available at seccoconferences.com with on-site registration open at 8 a.m. the day of the conference.

The cost is $80 per person, but groups of five or more pay $70 each.

If you register before Friday, April 19, early bird pricing is in effect. Registration is just $65 for individuals and $55 for group members.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.